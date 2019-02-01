Features (64 groups)

Posted on August 8, 2019 by Jan Klass

We are pleased to announce the release of Mumble 1.3.0; a backwards-compatible, stable feature release available on the Downloads page.

About Mumble🔗︎

Mumble is a free, open source, low latency, high quality voice chat application.

Mumble is primarily intended for gamers, and was the first to establish true low latency voice communication over a decade ago, but finds good use in many different environments as well.

We heard from users who record podcasts with our multi-channel audio recorder, players seeking realism with our positional audio in games, Eve Online players with huge communities of over 100 simultaneous voice participants (I bet they make good use of our extensive permission system 😄), the competitive Team Fortress 2 community making us their required voice communication platform, hobby radio transmission users, and a variety of workplaces adapting Mumble to fit their needs - be it on-head mobile devices or communicating across countries or into airplanes.

Administrators appreciate Mumble for being able to own their and their users data. Some make use of the extensive permission system for complex scenarios (for example separating two groups but leaders being able to talk to both). Some love to provide their users with additional functionality with scripts making use of server APIs, or host music bots and the like that connect to the server. Those that have an existing user database often make use of authenticators to allow authenticating with existing account login data.

Release Information🔗︎

It has been almost ten years since the last feature release 1.2.0, which has received a few bug and security fix releases since, up to version 1.2.19 in January 2017.

But development for the 1.3 feature release never stopped.

You were able to use the new features and improvements in our very usable development snapshots. Unfortunately we were not able to provide an actual, official feature release within these years, so quite a while ago we generally recommended users to use the 1.3 development snapshots – because the stable 1.2 versions were so far behind the development state.

Over 3.000 changes (or “commits”) make up this release compared to our previous stable version 1.2.19 (GitHub compare). These changes include over 1.600 first-parent commits.

Creating release notes for this number of commits and of such a long time span was its own challenge, and we may post a follow-up blog post about that process.

But without further ado: To download the new version visit our new Website download page. And for some highlights and then for the huge list of changes in categorized, expandable release notes read on.

Release Highlights🔗︎

In this section highlight just a few changes. A more comprehensive list follows in the Release Notes after this section.

New Design Themes🔗︎

A lot of work went into improving what and how different designs for the client can be created, and the creation of our new Lite and Dark themes.

Theme select options

Lite Theme

Dark Theme

Classic Theme

Individual user volume adjustment (local)



(local) New bindable shortcut for changing transmission modes (voice activation, push to talk, continuous)

New optional toolbar entry to select transmission modes (voice activation, push to talk, continuous). Needs to be activated in Configure -> Settings -> User Interface -> Show transmit mode dropdown in toolbar.



Windows clients report full operating system string instead of only the version number. For example:



Dynamic Channel Filtering🔗︎

The dynamic channel filtering enables you to effectively navigate big mumble servers with lots of users and channels.

You can toggle the filter by pressing the filter icon in the icon bar or by pressing [Ctrl+F].

By default the filter will hide all empty channels on the server from your channel tree.

Additionally you can right-click channels and add them to your explicit filter list. If the dynamic filter is enabled channels on this list will be hidden even if users are currently residing in them.

Server List🔗︎

Added two new settings:

Option to disable the interactive add and edit action in the connect dialog.

This is meant for when the user isn’t supposed to change a pre-configured list of favorite servers.

Mumble can be configured to locally lower volume of other users while you talk if you have the "Priority Speaker" status. This is off by default and can be enabled in Configure -> Settings -> Audio Output

Text to Speech support on OS X Mavericks

Multichannel recordings are synchronous even after several hours

PulseAudio monitor devices can be used as input devices

Support for DirectX 11

An optional clock (current time) in the overlay

(current time) in the overlay The position of the FPS counter and clock are now configurable (just like the user list)

Both settings can be set through configuration files only ''(on Linux and Mac OS X)'', within the Windows registry or in a mumble.ini (see Mumble Portable).

There are new icons available: self_comment.svg – the "set comment" button in the toolbar filter_on.svg – activated channel filter in the toolbar filter_off.svg – deactivated channel filter in the toolbar priority_speaker.svg – the status icon for a user with priority speaker

available:

For Administrators🔗︎

Improved user management🔗︎

User List🔗︎

To improve the administration of servers with a lot of users Mumble 1.3.0 ships with an improved userlist manager in the client.

The new manager displays the username, and if the server is version 1.3.0 or higher the time since the user was last seen and the channel the user was last seen in.

You can sort the display on all those values and apply filtering by username and/or time since the user last joined the server to quickly find the user you want to edit.

The new interface allows renaming users as well as (batch) deletions.

Renaming a user in the user list no longer requires the user to disconnect and reconnect in order to use the new name.

Improved Banlist🔗︎

With the improved banlist you can add, search, view and edit existing bans much easier than in previous versions of Mumble.

Avatar handling🔗︎

An admin can now remove the avatar of a user.

Client RPC subcommand🔗︎

The Mumble client can be controlled through SocketRPC. See the RPC subcommand documentation for details.

Support for Logitech G-keys has been added. You may need to follow the Logitech G-keys|the instructions.

Thank you to our community and contributors🔗︎

As a FOSS project Mumble depends in large part on your participation and engagement.

We work on Mumble in our spare time. Consequently we are not always able to commit time consistently and excessively.

If you are interested in helping out in any way you can or are willing to learn, please check out our Contribute page or reach out to us, on IRC freenode #mumble or directly.

We thank all our community participants. Be it reporting bugs, providing support for others, voicing appreciation for our project and products, participating in discussions and feature suggestions, or providing translations.

And a special thank you to everyone who contributed to this release with code changes.

A look into the future🔗︎

We just launched our new website for a much needed design and technology improvement, and we want to migrate and improve some existing data; especially our documentation from our wiki.

We are excited about dropping some old technology weight and move our projects code forward. We hope to very significantly reduce the barrier of entry in the near future (by using CMake and vcpkg) as well.

We are interested in sharing more about our technical challenges, resolutions, and adventures in general – hopefully in some new blog posts very soon.

We are a very small team of core members and depend in large part on our community. If you are interested in helping out; even supporting other users or trying to reproduce reported issues can get some load off of our shoulders. But there are many more areas you can help in. If you are thinking about it, please take a look at our Contribute page for some more information.